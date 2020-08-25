Nearly two dozen more flights land in Canada with passengers infected with COVID-19
By Sean Davidson
TORONTO -- Nearly two dozen more flights have landed at major airports in Canada with passengers infected with COVID-19
According to the federal government, more than 55 flights have landed in Canada between Aug. 1 and Aug. 18 that had passengers who tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in the country.
The vast majority of the flights with COVID-19 passengers have landed in Toronto, but a number of them also touched down in Montreal, Vancouver and Calgary.
Despite some airlines and travel companies promoting international travel again, the federal government is still advising Canadians against leaving the country for non-essential purposes.
For those who do, it is mandatory to self-isolate for 14 days, regardless of whether or not they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.
Both WestJet and Air Canada, two of the biggest airlines in North America, began selling their middle seats again on July 1 after months where the option was removed to aid in physical distancing.
Read more: Study shows how COVID-19 may be transmitted onboard flights
Passengers are not notified directly by federal public health authorities to get tested, though the government acknowledges those onboard affected flights "may have been exposed to COVID-19."
Air Canada spokesperson Peter Fitzpatrick said last month that anyone concerned they may have been exposed to the disease should contact their doctor.
The flight information posted to the government's website is provided by provincial and territorial health authorities, international health authorities and public website.
The data on the government's website is updated once a day.
The international flights since Aug. 1 with COVID-19 cases include:
- Air Transat flight TS831 from Punta Cana to Toronto on Aug. 1
- United Airlines flight UA375 from San Francisco to Vancouver on Aug. 1
- Air Transat flight TS893 from Cancun to Montreal on Aug. 1
- Air France flight AF034 from Paris to Montreal on Aug. 1
- Air Canada flight AC1297 from Punta Cana to Montreal on Aug. 1
- Air Canada flight AC1241 from Cancun to Montreal on Aug. 1
- Pakistan International Airlines flight PK797 from Lahore to Toronto on Aug. 2
- Etihad Airways flight EY141 from Abu Dhabi to Toronto on Aug. 2
- Air Canada flight AC992 from Mexico City to Toronto on Aug. 2
- Egypt Air flight MS995 from Cairo to Toronto on Aug. 2
- Ethiopian Airlines flight ETH552 from Addis Ababa to Toronto on Aug. 2
- American Airlines flight AA1354 from Dallas to Calgary on Aug. 2
- United Airlines flight UA3488 from Newark to Toronto on Aug. 3
- Qatar Airlines flight QR763 from Doha to Montreal on Aug. 3
- Air Canada flight AC7682 from Chicago to Toronto on Aug. 3
- Air France flight AF348 from Paris to Montreal on Aug. 3
- Air Canada flight AC849 from London to Toronto on Aug. 4
- Tap Air Portugal flight TP253 from Lisbon to Montreal on Aug 4.
- Delta Airlines flight DL7203 from Atlanta to Calgary on Aug 4.
- American Airlines flight AA4719 from Philadelphia to Montreal on Aug. 4
- Air Canada flight AC873 from Frankfurt to Toronto on Aug. 4
- Air Canada flight AC879 from Switzerland to Toronto on Aug 4.
- Air Canada flight AC870 from Montreal to Paris on Aug 4.
- AeroMexico flight AM680 from Mexico City to Montreal on Aug 4.
- Lufthansa flight LH492 from Frankfurt to Vancouver flight LH492 on Aug. 5
- KLM Royal Dutch Airlines flight KL671 from Amsterdam to Montreal on Aug. 5
- Air Canada flight AC8021 from New Jersey to Toronto on Aug. 5
- Air Canada flight AC7682 from Chicago to Toronto on Aug. 5
- Air India flight AI187 from Delhi to Toronto on Aug. 6
- Air Canada flight AC873 from Frankfurt to Toronto on Aug. 6
- AeroMexico flight AM68 from Mexico City to Montreal on Aug. 6
- LOT Polish Airlines flight LO45 Warsaw to Toronto on Aug. 7
- KLM Royal Dutch Airlines flight KL691 from Amsterdam to Toronto on Aug. 7
- Ethiopian Airlines flight ET552 from Addis Ababa to Toronto on Aug. 7
- Air Canada flight AC873 from Frankfurt to Toronto on Aug 7
- AeroMexico flight AM696 from Mexico City to Vancouver on Aug. 7
- Air India flight IA187 from Delhi to Toronto on Aug. 8
- Air Canada flight AC873 from Frankfurt to Toronto on Aug. 8
- Air Canada flight AC1295 from Aruba to Toronto on Aug 8.
- Air India flight AI1143 from Delhi to Vancouver on Aug. 9
- Lufthansa flight LH492 from Frankfurt to Vancouver on Aug. 9
- Air Canada flight AC879 from Zurich to Toronto on Aug. 9
- Air Canada flight AC1255 from Kingston to Toronto on Aug. 10
- Air Canada flight AC905 from Athens to Montreal on Aug. 10
- United Airlines flight AC4552 from Chicago to Toronto on Aug. 11
- Air Canada flight AC871 from Paris to Montreal on Aug. 11
- British Airways flight BA99 from London to Toronto on Aug. 13
- Air Canada flight AC992 from Mexico City to Toronto on Aug. 13
- Westjet flight WS3923 from Georgetown to Toronto on Aug. 14
- Hifly flight HF352 from Guatemala to Montreal on Aug. 14
- Air India flight AI1143 from Delhi to Vancouver on Aug. 14
- Air Canada flight AC1231 from Cancun to Toronto on Aug 14
- Air Canada flight AC992 from Mexico City to Toronto on Aug. 14
- Air Canada flight AC7491 from New York to Toronto on Aug. 14
- Royal Air Maroc flight AT2208 from Casablanca to Montreal on Aug. 15
- Air Canada flight AC1291 from Punta Cana to Toronto on Aug. 15
- Air Canada flight AC879 from Zurich to Toronto on Aug. 15
- Turkish Airlines from TK17 from Istanbul to Toronto on Aug. 16
- Royal Air Maroc flight AT2208 from Casablanca to Montreal on Aug. 16
- Lufthansa flight LH470 from Frankfurt to Toronto on Aug 16
- KLM Royal Dutch Airlines flight AF8464 from Amsterdam to Montreal on Aug. 16
- Lufthansa flight LH470 from Frankfurt to Toronto on Aug. 17
- Air Transat flight TS765 from Porto to Toronto on Aug. 17
- Air France flight AF342 from Paris to Montreal on Aug. 18
