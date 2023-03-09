iHeartRadio
Need to renew your RAMQ card? Skip going to the SAAQ


image.png

if you're trying to renew your health insurance (RAMQ) card, you don't need to go to a Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ) office, for the time being.

Quebecers are temporarily invited to mail their completed and signed renewal form to the RAMQ directly. It's not required to provide a photo, as the RAMQ will use the one already on file.

For the past few weeks, wait times at the SAAQ have been high because of issues with the government corporation's new digital platform. This new measure was put in place to slow traffic at SAAQ offices. 

For several years now, driver's licence and health insurance card renewals have been conducted simultaneously at SAAQ locations. 

Anyone whose health insurance card expired over six months ago is invited to call the RAMQ to obtain a new one. In the case of an expiry of under six months, following the directives on your renewal notice. If the renewal notice has been lost, it can be ordered from the RAMQ website.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 9, 2023.  

