Negotiations resume Tuesday between Quebec and public sector unions

After a break of just over 24 hours for Christmas, negotiations are set to resume on Tuesday between Quebec City and the various public sector unions that have yet to reach a deal.

Last weekend, several advances were made at sectoral tables in health and education, with many unions announcing they had reached tentative agreements on their working conditions.

However, discussions broke down late Sunday afternoon, just hours before Christmas. Treasury Board President Sonia LeBel wrote on social network X that "negotiations will continue on December 26."

When the break came into effect, the government had agreed to sectoral settlement proposals with nine CSQ unions and all eight CSN unions.

Health and social service worker union APTS and the CUPE's Conseil des collèges (council of colleges), affiliated with the FTQ, had also reached tentative agreements after a night of intensive work at the sectoral bargaining table.

These numerous agreements suggested a positive pace in negotiations between Quebec and the inter-union Common Front, which includes the CSQ, CSN, FTQ and APTS.

However, in addition to the sectoral agreements which concern the working conditions of the various trades, the parties will also have to reach deals at the central table, where wage-related issues are discussed.

Following the announcements by the Common Front, pressure is mounting on teachers' union FAE and health worker union FIQ, which are negotiating seperately.

Both the government and the various unions have said they hope to conclude agreements before the end of the year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 26, 2023.