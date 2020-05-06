Neighbouring businesses destroyed in Laval fire Tuesday night

MONTREAL -- A commercial building in Laval that housed two businesses was reduced to ashes by a fire that broke out late Tuesday evening.

One of the businesses in the building was Laval’s Soouund Club and Lounge, which was badly damaged by a fire in March 2017.



Firefighters were called to the scene at 10:22 p.m. and launched additional alarms when they noticed the magnitude of the flames.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Laval Firefighters are battling a major fire at Lounge Soouund club. Curé-Labelle boulevard is closed between 80th and 81st avenue. Please avoir area. <a href="https://twitter.com/CTVMontreal?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CTVMontreal</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/APLPOMPIER?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@APLPOMPIER</a> <a href="https://t.co/7WAtAOyhe0">pic.twitter.com/7WAtAOyhe0</a></p>— Cosmo Santamaria (@cosmoCTV) <a href="https://twitter.com/cosmoCTV/status/1257879513708597250?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 6, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

“Upon arrival, there were noticeable flames on the building’s first and second floors, and there were flames coming out of the roof as well,” said Patrick Ferland from the Laval fire department. “We had to use a shovel to completely destroy the building to proceed with extinguishing.”

“We’re talking about a total loss of about $200,000 for the building," Ferland said.

Since the firefighters did not know the cause of the incident, they forwarded the investigation to the Laval police. No one was injured.

With files from CTV News' Katelyn Thomas

