Nelson Mandela mural to be unveiled in Montreal today

Katelyn Thomas

CTV News Montreal Digital Reporter



MONTREAL -- A mural commemorating Nelson Mandela's visit to Montreal 30 years ago will be unveiled in the city's Sud-Ouest borough on Monday morning.

It was painted at the Union United Church on Delisle St., one of the oldest Black congregations in Canada and the place where Mandela spoke on his trip to the city in 1990.

"Invited as part of his worldwide recognition tour, the South African leader comes to Union United Church to greet members of the congregation who have been at the forefront of the fight against apartheid," reads a Monday morning news release.

The project is a partnership between the church, the Roundtable on Black History Month, and MU, a charitable organization that aims to transform public spaces with art rooted in communities.

The mural was painted by artist Franco Egalite and a team.



