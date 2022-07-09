Nerds unite! Montreal Comiccon returns with full slate of guests

Tens of thousands of nerds have descended on the city this weekend disguised as Jedis, Deadpools, Disney princesses, and niche characters only the sci-fi and fantasy faithful recognize as the Montreal Comiccon is back.

The 2021 edition of the MTL Comiccon was virtual due to pandemic restrictions, but organizers went all out for 2022 with a full slate of guests, booths and even a tattoo artist.

A Clockwork Orange's Malcolm McDowell and Kids in the Hall's Dave Foley are slated to appear alongside favourites for the younger crowd such as Harry Potter's Mattew Lewis and a pair of Stanger Things co-stars - Grace Van Dien and Mason Dye.

WWE wrestling superstar Kevin Owens was also in the house and even surprised hardcore fan and Vancouver Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau at the NHL Entry Draft.

Comiccon is one of many cultural events returning to Montreal this year with the Jazz Fest, Kahnawake Pow-wow, Cirque Fest and others running throughout the weekend.

The comiccon runs to 7 p.m. on Saturday and opens at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Tickets for Sunday are $45 for general admission and $5 for children under 12 years old.