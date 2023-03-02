Network of organizations that provide respite care to families with disabilities being formed in Quebec

A Quebec network of organizations that provide respite care for families of people living with disabilities is being created.

After three years of consultation, over 50 organizations and partners are joining forces to form the group Répit Québec.

Funded by the Fondation Lucie et André Chagnon and the Mirella and Lino Saputo Foundation, among others, the initiative aims to give a stronger voice to organizations by creating a precise portrait of the services offered, the resources available, and the various problems observed in the network.

"What we also realized is that even if the respite resources all have the same objective of supporting parents and families of people with a disability, they each feel quite alone in their region," explains Carolyne Lavoie, spokesperson for Répit Québec, in an interview.

"The fact that they belong to a network is really unifying for them. We become a place where we can think together about solutions, share issues and bring them up to the decision-makers."

"We started research to understand the respite ecosystem in Quebec," adds Lavoie. "We went to meet with parents and respite resource managers, but we also identified inspiring initiatives in family caregiving to apply them in our environment."

TWO REQUESTS

As for many other social service organizations, recurrent funding and improved access to services are key issues for respite resources.

Répit Québec denounces the long delays caused by the recognition process in granting families financial aid, which involves different evaluations within the public health and social services network.

As soon as it was created, Répit Québec made two requests to the government.

The new organization is calling on the government to improve allowances given to families while offering them options adapted to their reality.

It also hopes that Quebec will support initiatives to promote and enhance respite services among students in special education, psychology and social work, among other fields -- especially since needs will only increase in the near future.

"We are already seeing an increase in the complexity of needs," says Lavoie. "The pandemic has led to more complex needs, but it has also led to a loss of knowledge. Respite had to reinvent itself a bit."

The clientele is also diversifying.

"We need respite for everyone; children as well as adolescents, young adults, but also adults. The aging of the population is an issue that we are also facing."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 2, 2023.