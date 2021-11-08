New and returning Mayors in Greater Montreal
In Montreal's demerged cities and other municipalities some familiar faces will be returning to the seats they held before the election, while some new faces will be joining municipal politics. Results are preliminary and may be changed until their validation by the returning officers.
(Top two candidates for Mayor listed)
Beaconsfield
(Incumbent) Georges Bourelle - 2,858 votes (54.27 %)
Johanne Hudon-Armstrong - 2,369 votes (44.99 %)
Lead: 489
Brossard
(Incumbent) Doreen Assaad - 11,061 votes (61.76 %)
Michel Gervais - 4,982 votes (27.82 %)
Lead: 6,079 votes
Candiac
Normand Dyotte - 4,376 votes (69.63 %)
David Smith - 1,814 votes (28.86 %)
Lead: 2,562 votes
Chateauguay
Éric Allard - 6,350 votes (52.79 %)
Lucie Lamoureux - 2,166 votes (18.01 %)
Lead: 2,991 votes
Chambly
Alexandra Labbé - 5,244 votes (70.46 %)
Julie Daigneault - 2,127 votes (28.58 %)
Lead: 3,117 votes
Cote-St-Luc
(Incumbent) Mitchell Brownstein - 5,524 (62.22 %)
David Tordjman - 3,354 (37.78 %)
Lead: 2,170
Dorval
Marc Doret - 2,768 votes (63.12 %)
Giovanni Baruffa - 713 votes (16.26 %)
Lead: 2,055 votes
Granby
Julie Bourdon - 14,409 votes (63.78 %)
Michel Duchesneau - 4,314 votes (19,1 %)
Lead: 10,095 votes
Hampstead
Jeremy Levi - 1,187 votes (53.81 %)
(Incumbent) William Steinberg - 965 votes (43.74 %)
Lead: 222 votes
Hudson
Chloe Hutchison - 1,013 (49.44 %)
Helen Kurgansky - 682 (33.28 %)
Lead:331
Kirkland
(Incumbent) Michel Gibson - 3,680 (83.75 %)
Lucien Pigeon - 714 (16.25 %)
Lead: 2,966
Laval
Stéphane Boyer - 36,620 (41.53 %)
Michel Trottier - 22,188 (25.16 %)
Lead: 14,432
Longueuil
Catherine Fournier - 37,121 votes (60.66 %)
Josée Latendresse - 11,223 votes (18.34 %)
Lead: 25,898 votes
Mascouche
(Incumbent) Guillaume Tremblay - 8,999 votes (82.24 %)
François Collin - 1,298 votes (11.86 %)
Lead: 7,701 votes
Mirabel
Patrick Charbonneau - 8,797 votes (57.16 %)
David Marra-Hurtubise - 6,344 votes (41.22 %)
Lead: 2,453 votes
Mont-Royal
Peter J. Malouf - 3,710 votes (55.04 %)
Michelle Setlakwe - 2,978 votes (44.18 %)
Lead: 732 votes
Mont-Saint-Hilaire
Marc-André Guertin - 3,733 (52.45 %)
Carole Blouin - 2,271 (31.91 %)
Lead: 1,462
Mont-Tremblant
(Incumbent) Luc Brisebois - 2,514 (54.45 %)
Michel Savard - 2,103 (45.55 %)
Lead: 411
Morin-Heights
(Incumbent) Timothy Watchorn - 1,154 (81.38 %)
Dwight Brown - 264 (18.62 %)
Lead: 890
Pincourt
Claude Comeau - 1,641 (53.28 %)
(Incumbent) Yvan Cardinal - 1,439 (46.72 %)
Lead: 202
Pointe-Claire
Tim Thomas - 4,535 votes (45.66 %)
(Incumbent) John Belvedere - 4,474 votes (45.05 %)
Lead: 61 votes
Repentigny
Nicolas Dufour - 17,391 votes (61.13 %)
Éric Chartré - 8,397 votes (29.52 %)
Lead: 8,994 votes
Rigaud
Marie-Claude Frigault - 1,385 (64.54 %)
Edith de Haerne - 696 (32.43 %)
Lead: 689
Saint-Hyacinthe
André Beauregard - 7,300 votes (49.98 %)
Marijo Demers - 7,065 votes (48.37 %)
Lead: 235 votes
Saint-Lambert
Pascale Mongrain - 2,906 (42.31 %)
Karl Villeneuve - 1,857 (27.04 %)
Lead: 1,049
Saint-Sauveur
(Incumbent) Jacques Gariépy - 1,667 votes (44.25 %)
Luc Leblanc - 1,628 votes (43.22 %)
Lead: 39 votes
Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue
(Incumbent) Paola Hawa - 931 (54.57 %)
Francis Juneau - 775 (45.43 %)
Lead: 156
Terrebonne
Mathieu Traversy - 25,293 votes (76.14 %)
(Incumbent) Marc-André Plante - 6,899 votes (20,77 %)
Lead: 18,394 votes