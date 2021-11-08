New and returning Mayors in Greater Montreal

In Montreal's demerged cities and other municipalities some familiar faces will be returning to the seats they held before the election, while some new faces will be joining municipal politics. Results are preliminary and may be changed until their validation by the returning officers.

(Top two candidates for Mayor listed)

Beaconsfield

(Incumbent) Georges Bourelle - 2,858 votes (54.27 %)

Johanne Hudon-Armstrong - 2,369 votes (44.99 %)

Lead: 489

Brossard

(Incumbent) Doreen Assaad - 11,061 votes (61.76 %)

Michel Gervais - 4,982 votes (27.82 %)

Lead: 6,079 votes

Candiac

Normand Dyotte - 4,376 votes (69.63 %)

David Smith - 1,814 votes (28.86 %)

Lead: 2,562 votes

Chateauguay

Éric Allard - 6,350 votes (52.79 %)

Lucie Lamoureux - 2,166 votes (18.01 %)

Lead: 2,991 votes

Chambly

Alexandra Labbé - 5,244 votes (70.46 %)

Julie Daigneault - 2,127 votes (28.58 %)

Lead: 3,117 votes

Cote-St-Luc

(Incumbent) Mitchell Brownstein - 5,524 (62.22 %)

David Tordjman - 3,354 (37.78 %)

Lead: 2,170

Dorval

Marc Doret - 2,768 votes (63.12 %)

Giovanni Baruffa - 713 votes (16.26 %)

Lead: 2,055 votes

Granby

Julie Bourdon - 14,409 votes (63.78 %)

Michel Duchesneau - 4,314 votes (19,1 %)

Lead: 10,095 votes

Hampstead

Jeremy Levi - 1,187 votes (53.81 %)

(Incumbent) William Steinberg - 965 votes (43.74 %)

Lead: 222 votes

Hudson

Chloe Hutchison - 1,013 (49.44 %)

Helen Kurgansky - 682 (33.28 %)

Lead:331

Kirkland

(Incumbent) Michel Gibson - 3,680 (83.75 %)

Lucien Pigeon - 714 (16.25 %)

Lead: 2,966

Laval

Stéphane Boyer - 36,620 (41.53 %)

Michel Trottier - 22,188 (25.16 %)

Lead: 14,432

Longueuil

Catherine Fournier - 37,121 votes (60.66 %)

Josée Latendresse - 11,223 votes (18.34 %)

Lead: 25,898 votes

Mascouche

(Incumbent) Guillaume Tremblay - 8,999 votes (82.24 %)

François Collin - 1,298 votes (11.86 %)

Lead: 7,701 votes

Mirabel

Patrick Charbonneau - 8,797 votes (57.16 %)

David Marra-Hurtubise - 6,344 votes (41.22 %)

Lead: 2,453 votes

Mont-Royal

Peter J. Malouf - 3,710 votes (55.04 %)

Michelle Setlakwe - 2,978 votes (44.18 %)

Lead: 732 votes

Mont-Saint-Hilaire

Marc-André Guertin - 3,733 (52.45 %)

Carole Blouin - 2,271 (31.91 %)

Lead: 1,462

Mont-Tremblant

(Incumbent) Luc Brisebois - 2,514 (54.45 %)

Michel Savard - 2,103 (45.55 %)

Lead: 411

Morin-Heights

(Incumbent) Timothy Watchorn - 1,154 (81.38 %)

Dwight Brown - 264 (18.62 %)

Lead: 890

Pincourt

Claude Comeau - 1,641 (53.28 %)

(Incumbent) Yvan Cardinal - 1,439 (46.72 %)

Lead: 202

Pointe-Claire

Tim Thomas - 4,535 votes (45.66 %)

(Incumbent) John Belvedere - 4,474 votes (45.05 %)

Lead: 61 votes

Repentigny

Nicolas Dufour - 17,391 votes (61.13 %)

Éric Chartré - 8,397 votes (29.52 %)

Lead: 8,994 votes

Rigaud

Marie-Claude Frigault - 1,385 (64.54 %)

Edith de Haerne - 696 (32.43 %)

Lead: 689

Saint-Hyacinthe

André Beauregard - 7,300 votes (49.98 %)

Marijo Demers - 7,065 votes (48.37 %)

Lead: 235 votes

Saint-Lambert

Pascale Mongrain - 2,906 (42.31 %)

Karl Villeneuve - 1,857 (27.04 %)

Lead: 1,049

Saint-Sauveur

(Incumbent) Jacques Gariépy - 1,667 votes (44.25 %)

Luc Leblanc - 1,628 votes (43.22 %)

Lead: 39 votes

Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue

(Incumbent) Paola Hawa - 931 (54.57 %)

Francis Juneau - 775 (45.43 %)

Lead: 156

Terrebonne

Mathieu Traversy - 25,293 votes (76.14 %)

(Incumbent) Marc-André Plante - 6,899 votes (20,77 %)

Lead: 18,394 votes