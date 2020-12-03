New bike paths, pedestrian corridors: over 300 complaints to Montreal ombudsman

The city of Montreal ombudsman says the Plante administration didn't do its due diligence for the most part when setting up all the new bike paths and the pedestrian corridors to allow for physical distancing over the summer - and she says it has to do a better job of it in the future.

Blocking off residential streets such as Gouin where many seniors live and complicating their comings-and-goings; vague information about the removal of parking spaces along streets such as Bellechasse; incomplete and insufficient information to residents and merchants affected: those are just some of the things Montrel Ombudsman Nadine Mailloux found in her investigation after getting over 300 complaints, saying the projects "caused great confusion." The report does say that over 80 citizens contacted her to say they liked the temporary pedestrian corridors and new bike paths, including the new St. Denis express bike lanes.

Among her 15 recommendations, Mailloux said the city has to improve the way it sends out information and give more advance notice when closing streets to vehicular traffic - Mailloux cited instances where 311, boroughs and departments such as urbanism weren't fully informed.

Mailloux said the city also has to take into account things such as who lives near the street involved, businesses, traffic, universal access and the impact of removing parking spaces.

Mailloux said while the so-called sanitary corridors were concerned urgent, it doesn't mean diminishing public security. Mailloux said while public consultations for certain projects were not obligatory, there's a moral obligation to ask the population what it thinks and for citizens as well to get informed. Mailloux also said that citizens can't pay the price for the city's shortfalls in coordination.

The Plante administration said in a statement that they've taken note of the report and will work on improving communications and the other recommendations. It says they responded to the complaints as they came in and made any necessary adjustments.