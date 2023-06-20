New bronze sculptures along 'Peel Trail' pay tribute to Indigenous history

There are two new bronze sculptures on Peel Street as part of a larger art installation that aims to highlight the Indigenous history in the area and reconciliation.

At a glance, they may look like ordinary bronze sculptures but some say their significance is huge.

The two sculptures are part of what's being called the Peel Trail. Nine others will eventually be found along Peel from just below Wellington Street to Mount Royal.

Watch the video above for the full report by CTV News Montreal's Amanda Kline.