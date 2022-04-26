New Canadian Party of Quebec promises 'progressive, federalist' choice

A new provincial political party is joining the electoral race in Quebec.

The Canadian Party of Quebec (CaPQ), founded by members of the Exploratory Committee on Political Options, says it is seeking to provide a "progressive, rights-centred, federalist option" in the upcoming election.

"The Canadian Party of Quebec (Parti canadien du Québec) will be an unapologetically federalist party that tirelessly works for minority rights, socioeconomic justice and linguistic harmony," said Colin Standish, a party spokesperson. "The time has come to offer a voice to the voiceless, especially Quebecers who feel betrayed and abandoned by the CAQ and the Quebec Liberal Party."

The party notes its six founding principles are:

Rights are rights are rights;

Respect for the integrity of the Canadian Constitution;

Bilingualism;

Educational choice;

Prosperity for all Quebecers;

Rapprochement and reconciliation.

Former federal New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Thomas Mulcair says he worries that such a platform could reignite what he calls "language passions" in the province.

"The new party's proposal, for example, to have freedom of choice when it comes to language and education, would open up a can of worms that's been settled for a whole long time," he explained. "Then again, when you're new to the political game and you want to get noticed, you say things that are completely outside the norm and you try to bring a bit of attention to yourself."

Mulcair points out Legault built his party "on the ashes" of the Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) and the Parti Québécois (PQ) and adding more parties to the mix won't diminish the progress made by the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ).

"This whole question would marginalize the English-speaking community in Quebec. There are some very marginal views being expressed," he said. "A small group of people saying they are going to be channelling the anger, the frustration of the community and that's somehow going to translate into seats in the National Assembly, that's just wishful thinking."

Yet, English rights advocate and former politician Robert Libman argues it's "about time" English speakers stand up for their rights, insisting the PLQ has not "gone to bat" for the community in a long time.

"It's very important in the current context of Bill 96 for our community to stand up for its rights and affirm its place in Quebec," he said. "That's something we haven't seen in a while and recent circumstances have pushed our community to feel somewhat orphaned politically."

With the Liberals, a new party by former Montreal mayoral candidate Balarama Holness and now the CaPQ, some wonder if this could lead to anglophone votes being split, effectively creating less representation at the National Assembly.

"[Holness' party and the CaPQ must] have a non-aggression pact of some sort to not run candidates in the same ridings because, in order to split the vote away from the Liberals and the CAQ, it's important that they work together," Libman said. "Anyone who dismisses this as an 'angryphone' movement is out of touch with how the community is feeling because people are very upset, very angry with the CAQ, but also the Liberal Party."

The CaPQ states it will officially launch its platform "once it has satisfied all the criteria required for authorization by the director general of Elections Quebec."

The Quebec provincial election is slated for Oct. 3.