New car towing zone laws go into effect in Montreal

As of Thursday, new towing laws are in effect on the Island of Montreal.

According to Montreal police, drivers whose vehicles break down or are involved in an accident in an area where traffic is blocked or the car presents a danger must call 911 to reach an exclusive towing service.

The only exception is if a police officer is on site, in which case the officer will contact the service.

The exclusive towing zones do not apply to vehicles that are disabled in private or public parking lots, or that are on the city's high network, which is covered by *4141 service.

The enforcement of the new towing zones follows a recommendation by the Inspector General's Office in a 2017 report, according to the SPVM.