New Cirque du Soleil creation 'Echo' to make world premiere in Montreal


A man and woman walk by the Cirque du Soleil Big Top in Montreal's Old Port, Saturday, March 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Cirque du Soleil's new show, "Echo," will make its world premiere in Montreal next April.

Featuring high-flying acrobatics, Cirque's latest creation explores the relationship between humans, animals and the planet they share, its narrative centring around a female protagonist, Future.

The production's centrepiece will be a giant cube standing two-stories tall.

"Echo" will kick off on April 20 at Montreal's Old Port, followed by a series of performances before the international tour begins.

Cirque du Soleil has signed a 10-year agreement with the Old Port to present its new creations and classics. The first year of this collaboration concluded with the show "Kooza" over the summer.

The show broke a record for the number of tickets sold in Montreal, according to Cirque president Stéphane Lefebvre.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Oct. 11, 2022.  

