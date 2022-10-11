New Cirque du Soleil creation 'Echo' to make world premiere in Montreal

Cirque du Soleil's new show, "Echo," will make its world premiere in Montreal next April.

Featuring high-flying acrobatics, Cirque's latest creation explores the relationship between humans, animals and the planet they share, its narrative centring around a female protagonist, Future.

The production's centrepiece will be a giant cube standing two-stories tall.

"Echo" will kick off on April 20 at Montreal's Old Port, followed by a series of performances before the international tour begins.

Cirque du Soleil has signed a 10-year agreement with the Old Port to present its new creations and classics. The first year of this collaboration concluded with the show "Kooza" over the summer.

The show broke a record for the number of tickets sold in Montreal, according to Cirque president Stéphane Lefebvre.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Oct. 11, 2022.