New climate-focused provincial party, Climat Quebec, to hold founding convention in April

Bloc Quebecois Leader Martine Ouellet jokes during her speech at the Parliamentary Press Gallery Dinner at the Museum of History in Gatineau, Quebec on Saturday, May 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

A new provincial party has been born, or it will be in a founding convention planned for Saturday, April 23.

The political party Climat Québec was started by Martine Ouellet, its leader, last May. It's dedicated to the climate emergency.

The party was authorized by the Chief Electoral Officer of Quebec on August 2, but it hasn't yet held its founding convention. It's now scheduled for April 23, the day after Earth Day, in Boucherville.

In a statement announcing the founding convention, Ouellet presented the event as "the official starting point of great winds of change in Quebec."

She reports having "several hundred members" in all regions of Quebec, "who are ready to build a green and independent Quebec." She also invited voters to "turn the page on Quebec's polluting past."

Ouellet was previously a Parti Quebecois (PQ) minister and the former leader of the Bloc Quebecois.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 10, 2022, with files from CTV News.

