New COVID-19 cases in Quebec drop below 400

Quebec reported Tuesday that 342 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 420,471.

Of the 342 people who tested positive, 226 were unvaccinated, 12 received one dose of vaccine more than two weeks ago and 104 were double-vaxxed more than seven days ago.

Of the new cases, 404,157 have recovered, an increase of 585.

The Quebec Institute of Public Health (INSPQ) is monitoring 4,861 active COVID-19 cases, a decrease of 320.

The province said that four people have died due to the disease, bringing that total to 11,453.

Hospitalizations dropped by six after 25 more people checked in hospitals in the province for COVID-19 treatment and 31 were discharged. There are now 297 hospitalizations, including 75 people, who are in intensive care wards, a decrease of two.

Of the new patients, 17 were unvaccinated, one received a dose more than 14 days ago and seven were double-vaxxed more than seven days ago.

On Oct. 17, 22,197 samples were analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec health-care professionals administered 6,705 more vaccine doses, including 6,258 in the past 24 hours.

Since the vaccination campaign began, 13,108,253 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Quebec, and 208,631 have been administered to Quebecers out of province.