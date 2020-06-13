New COVID-19 cases in Quebec stay below 200 for sixth day, hospitalizations drop again

Quebec public health authorities announced Saturday that a total of 53,824 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 5,195 people have died.

That's up 47 from the 5,148 deaths reported Friday. Authorities said 16 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, and 31 occured before June 5.

Positive cases of the novel coronavirus rose by 158 Saturday, marking six straight days where the number has remained below 200.

The number of hospitalizations dropped by 52 Saturday with 788 patients currently being treated for the virus in Quebec's hospitals. Of those in the hospital, 102 patients are in intensive care, five fewer than 24 hours ago.

Authorities said 458 more people have recovered bringing that total to 21,281.

Sante Quebec reported that it took 9,811 samples June 11 and analyzed 9,493 of them. That is 537 more tests than reported Friday.

(Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).