New COVID-19 cases in Quebec surpass 1,000 for second time in five days

For the second time in a week, single-day cases of COVID-19 in Quebec surpassed 1,000.

The province announced Wednesday that 1,025 more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The new infections bring the total number of infections to 311,091 since the start of the pandemic.

The seven-day average for daily case increase is now 943 per day.

Of those, 291,906 are reported to have recovered, which is 616 more than on Tuesday.

The Quebec Institute of Public health is reporting that there are 8,518 active COVID-19 cases in the province, an increase of 400 from 24 hours ago.

Quebec also added nine deaths due to the disease, including three in the past 24 hours and six between March 24 and March 29.

Since March 2020, 10,667 people have died due to COVID-19 in Quebec, the province says.

After jumping by 10 on Tuesday, the province reported two fewer people are receiving care in Quebec hospitals for COVID-19, bringing that total to 485. Of those, 120 people are in intensive care wards, a decrease of six.

Quebec health-care professionals administered 42,298 more doses of vaccine, bringing the total number of vaccinations to 1,349,326 (15.9 per cent of the population).

On March 29, 38,757 samples were analyzed.

REGIONAL DATA

Four regions showed triple-digit case increases in a 24-hour period.

Montreal (348 new, 115,807 total), Quebec City (194 new, 24,137 total), Monteregie (121 new, 44,276 total) and Outaouais (100 new, 7,534 total) led all regions for case increases.

Two deaths were reported in the Lower Laurentians (484 total), and one death was reported in Quebec City (1,016 total), the Eastern Townships (322 total), Montreal (4,618 total), Outaouais (172 total), Chaudiere-Appalaches (289 total), Laval (890 total), and Monteregie (1,512 total).