New COVID-19 cases in Quebec under 1,000 for second day in a row

Quebec recorded fewer than 1,000 cases of COVID-19 for the second day in a row on Tuesday with 899 new infections, while vaccinations continue to trend lower compared to last week, according to figures released Tuesday from the province.

Quebec hasn't seen numbers this low since late March as daily cases have remained above 1,000 for all of April until Monday when 889 new cases were added.

The increase in hospitalizations due to the virus was also low, with three more patients added in the past day for a total of 667. There are now 170 people in the ICU in Quebec after three more were added Tuesday.

Deaths caused by the virus also rose by 12, for a total of 10,898. The province adjusted the total on Tuesday after it said two deaths were, in fact, not attributed to COVID-19.

The Quebec Institute of Public Health (INSPQ) reported another drop in active infections province-wide with 363 fewer cases, for a total of 10,007.

The number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus now stands at 325,691, an increase of 1,250 from the day before.

Health officials analyzed 28,417 samples on April 25.

VACCINATIONS

Vaccinations remained low again on Tuesday, with only 44,629 doses administered in the last 24 hours. Last week saw upwards of 80,000 vaccinations per day, but that started to trend downward over the weekend and into this week. On Monday, 42,656 doses were recorded from the day before.

On the positive side, more vaccines are coming. The province said 214,110 out of 231,660 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were received Monday and 137,200 doses of Moderna shots are still expected this week. So far, 33.7 per cent of Quebecers have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Quebec has received a total of 3,281,079 doses as of Tuesday.

REGIONAL BREAKDOWN

Regions that saw the highest daily case increases include Montreal (195 new, 124,432 total), Quebec City (111 new, 30,782 total), Chaudiere-Appalaches (109 new, 16,380), Monteregie (101 new, 47,806 total), and Laval (76 new, 29,464 total).

Montreal and Chaudiere-Appalaches recorded the most deaths with four in each region for a total of 4,678 and 319, respectively.