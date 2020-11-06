New elevators up and running at Montreal's busiest metros station: Berri-UQAM

The two elevators at the Berri-UQAM metro station connecting the green line will go into operation starting Friday.

The station already has elevators connecting the orange line.

The busiest station in the metro network, with its 12.6 million commuters in a normal year, Berri-UQAM already underwent $87 million worth of upgrades from 2010 to 2017.

Starting in 2018, a new $28-million project began, which resulted in the elevators' construction to assist those with mobility issues navigate the busy station.

Other parts of the ongoing project include:

Repairing a portion of the mezzanine

Installation of new wall finishes

New signage

Reconfiguration of fare sale and collection equipment

Lighting improvements

Renovation and redesign of shop fronts

Installation of an Escale in the corridor leading to Place Dupuis, similar to the one in the Saint-Denis Street corridor

Complete refurbishment of the two floor openings

Berri-UQAM is one of 16 STM metro stations with elevator access.

Elevator construction is underway at the following stations:

Angrignon

Atwater

D'Iberville

Jolicoeur

McGill

Mont-Royal

Place-des-Arts

Préfontaine

Vendôme

Villa-Maria

Viau

Elevator construction is planned for the following stations: