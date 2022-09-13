iHeartRadio
New federal Conservative leader could invoke taste for independence in Quebec, muses Blanchet

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet rises during Question Period, Wednesday, April 27, 2022 in Ottawa. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)

The election of Pierre Poilievre as the leader of the Conservative Party of Canada could give many Quebecers a taste for independence, mused Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet on Tuesday.

His remarks come one day after Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon made a similar comment.

Last weekend's election of Poilievre has the potential to set things straight, said Blanchet following his appearance before the Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission.

He says Quebecers now have a more apparent choice when it comes to deciding between federal Liberal Justin Trudeau, Poilievre -- whose values are "extremely conservative" -- and Quebec's ability to choose its own values, language and independence.

The Bloc leader says he hopes Poilievre "will stick to his values" so his message remains clear.

He summarized the Conservative leader's ideas as lacking health measures at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, encouraging the trucker convoy in Ottawa, defending cryptocurrencies and a willingness to exploit oil and gas, even if it means exasperating the climate crisis.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 13, 2022. 

