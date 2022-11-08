New flight simulator puts passengers in the cockpit at Montreal airport

Buckle up — there's a new flight simulator to try at Trudeau Airport.

If you've ever wondered about getting behind the controls of an Airbus, here's your chance.

Lots of people fly in them, yet very few get to pilot a 320, until now.

"I'm feeling proud to make it available to everyone," said Thomas Gasser, president of AviaSim.

Gasser wanted to be a pilot, but instead, he's helping others get the sensation. Founded in France, AviaSim just opened its first recreational flight simulator in North America, in Dorval.

Visitors get the hands-on experience for $100 in a real cockpit with a co-pilot instructor by their side.

"Of course, you can do flight simulators in your computer but this is real," said Gasser.

He says it's educational and a good exercise for people who want to overcome a fear of flying. AviaSim is also available to pilots who've been grounded for a while and want some practice.

"Like training devices for pilots, during the pandemic we saw that pilots need the practice to be in better condition to do their job," he said.

The "Captain-of-the-day" gets to experience all phases of flight from taxiing, to take-off and landing manoeuvres at the international airport of your choice with 24,000 airports to choose from in the three screens that make up the pilot's "windshields."

More information about simulator is available on the AviaSim website.