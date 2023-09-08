iHeartRadio
New health services coming to 100 Quebec vaccination centres


image.jpg

Quebec will spend $1.36 billion over five years to upgrade the vaccination centres set up during the pandemic and make them permanent.

In addition to vaccinating against COVID-19, influenza and shingles, as well as distributing rapid screening tests, the centres will take blood, stool and urine samples. Infections such as Group A Streptococcus will also be screened.

Health Minister Christian Dubé made the announcement Friday morning at a hotel in Saguenay, where the elected caucus of the Coalition avenir Québec (CAQ) is being held.

The investment amounts to $272 million per year. About a quarter of the bill is attributable to capital assets, leases and buildings, said Dubé.

The goal is to have these roughly 100 facilities ready by October for the arrival of a new coronavirus variant expected this fall.

These points of service are in addition to the 160 existing sample collection centres. Dubé said the aim is to help relieve hospital overcrowding.

Some 10,000 people recruited through the "Je contribue" program are currently working in vaccination centers, and the minister hopes to mobilize up to 20,000 employees.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 8, 2022.

 

