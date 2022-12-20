New intensive care unit opens at Lakeshore General Hospital

A new intensive care unit has opened at the Lakeshore General Hospital in Pointe-Claire.

The Montreal-area hospital's new ICU will accommodate 15 beds, one more that the previous unit. The first patients were transferred into the new unit a few days ago.

Billed by Quebec’s Health Ministry as a "state-of-the-art facility," the new space offers "more adequate, functional and safe spaces for both patients and staff."

More than half of the $8.9 million project was financed by the Lakeshore General Hospital Foundation, as well as the community, a news release reads.

The Health Ministry will cover operating costs as well as medical and non-medical equipment.

"The realization of this project at the Lakeshore General Hospital is a demonstration of the efforts on the ground to modernize the facilities of the health and social services network in a manner consistent with the needs of the population," Health Minister Christian Dube said in a statement. "The intensive care unit is a critical sector of a hospital. The new premises will thus contribute to improving the delivery of care. The current situation in Quebec hospitals demonstrates the importance of ensuring the best possible clinical organization."

This story will be updated.