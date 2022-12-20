iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

New intensive care unit opens at Lakeshore General Hospital


image.jpg

A new intensive care unit has opened at the Lakeshore General Hospital in Pointe-Claire.

The Montreal-area hospital's new ICU will accommodate 15 beds, one more that the previous unit. The first patients were transferred into the new unit a few days ago.

Billed by Quebec’s Health Ministry as a "state-of-the-art facility," the new space offers "more adequate, functional and safe spaces for both patients and staff."

More than half of the $8.9 million project was financed by the Lakeshore General Hospital Foundation, as well as the community, a news release reads.

The Health Ministry will cover operating costs as well as medical and non-medical equipment.

"The realization of this project at the Lakeshore General Hospital is a demonstration of the efforts on the ground to modernize the facilities of the health and social services network in a manner consistent with the needs of the population," Health Minister Christian Dube said in a statement. "The intensive care unit is a critical sector of a hospital. The new premises will thus contribute to improving the delivery of care. The current situation in Quebec hospitals demonstrates the importance of ensuring the best possible clinical organization."

This story will be updated.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*