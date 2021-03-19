iHeartRadio
New Look Vision sold to group including CDPQ and private equity firm FFL Partners

Former Premier Jacques Parizeau was one of the founders of Quebec's pension fund in 1969.

An investor group including the Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec has signed an agreement to buy New Look Vision Group Inc. in a deal that values the company at about $800 million.

Under the agreement, the group, which also includes private equity firm FFL Partners and the Dr. H. Doug Barnes Family, will pay $50 in cash per share for New Look.

Shares in the company closed at $39.63 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday.

New Look sells prescription and non-prescription glasses, contact lenses and sunglasses.

It has a network of 406 stores under several banners including New Look Eyewear, Vogue Optical, Greiche & Scaff, Iris and Edward Beiner.

The deal, which requires shareholder and other approvals, is expected to close in the first half of this year.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published March 29, 2021.

