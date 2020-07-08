iHeartRadio
24°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

New measures for Quebec bars, coming Thursday, will 'bankrupt' hundreds: bar owners' group

A woman wears a protective face mask as she walks past a opened restaurant patio on Granville Street in Vancouver, Wednesday, May 20, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Quebec is reportedly set to announce new COVID-19 containment measures for bars and pubs on Thursday, and some of the province’s bar owners are already very upset about them.

“The new measures that the Quebec government will announce during its press briefing Thursday afternoon will lead to hundreds of bar owners going bankrupt,” said Renaud Poulin, the CEO of the Quebec Corporation of Bar, Brewery and Tavern Owners, in a press release late Wednesday.

He also said the measures would “endanger the survival of thousands of businesses.”

He didn’t hint at what the new rules actually are, though another industry leader has described some of the discussions that happened earlier this week.

Poulin said the government had double-crossed bar owners and was failing to give them “fair and equitable” treatment.

“This government has lied to us since the very beginning of the crisis by promising to respect our industry,” he said.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b

Latest Audio

Typo or error
Typo or error