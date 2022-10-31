iHeartRadio
11°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

New Montreal clinic will be part of Quebec network studying long COVID, Lyme disease


image.jpg

A new clinic is opening Monday in Montreal that will treat patients who have either long COVID or Lyme disease.

It is one of the 15 specialized facilities announced by the Quebec government in May to study COVID and Lyme disease due to similarities in the way the two diseases affect patients.

Although most people recover from COVID-19 infections within two to four weeks, some patients even with mild versions of the disease end up with symptoms that endure much longer.

Long COVID symptoms can include fatigue, shortness of breath and cognitive difficulties, making daily activities difficult.

Hospital officials say they are hoping the clinic will respond to a growing need and ensure that those experiencing the illnesses get the best treatment possible.

The Health Department says most of the 15 clinics will begin offering services this fall, with several already open across the province.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 31, 2022

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*