New Montreal vaccination site set to give 1,000 COVID-19 doses per day

Another mass vaccination in Montreal site opened its doors on Wednesday, a day after Quebec said the minimum age could be lowered to 65 by the end of the week.



The Bill Durnan Arena in Cote-des-Neiges, in the Notre-Dame-de-Grace borough, began taking appointments at 8:10 a.m.

Despite a few early hiccups – the vaccination site entrance wasn't the arena's main door, causing confusion – but overall, it was a success, said Francine Dupuis, associate CEO of the regional health boasrd, the CIUSSS Centre-Ouest.

"It's very smooth, there are no lineups, and we're increasing the number of places every day," said Dupuis. "This is a good day. I'm very happy."

There are six vaccination stations that can administer 1,000 doses per day at the arena on Vezina St. that is administered by the Montreal Centre-West health and social services centre (CIUSSS).

The site is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

An appointment is required, and those interested can call 1-877-644-4545 or use the Quebec government site.

QUEBEC CITY VACCINATION CENTRE OPENS

COVID-19 vaccination appointments are now being taken in Quebec City for those 70 years old and older.

The Quebec City health and social services centre (CIUSSS de la Capitale-Nationale) said Wednesday morning that making an appointment is mandatory.

During the vaccination, the caregiver of an elderly person can also get a vaccine at the same time, if he is 70 years of age and over and if he is present for support three days a week or more.

Only one accompanying person can be vaccinated.

Four vaccination clinics are now available in Quebec City: at the Centre de foires d'ExpoCite and at Laval University's Pavillon Alphonse-Desjardins, as well as at the Centre de curling de Clermont, in Charlevoix, and at the Rolland-Dion Multifunctional Centre in Portneuf.

Appointments can be made online or by phone at 418-644-4545 or toll free at 1-877-644-4545.

-- with files from The Canadian Press.