New mural celebrates 25 years of L'Itinéraire, supporting Montreal's homeless

A new mural is celebrating the 25th anniversary of L'Itinéraire, a magazine that helps integrate and work with people who live on the streets of Montreal.

Created by artist Romain Boz and the group MU, the mural is located at the corner of Sainte-Catherine and Dorion Streets, a few blocks from the magazine's offices. It features a person peddling the magazine, with one foot in the street and one foot stepping outside the margins of the frame.

The frame is symbolic of how the homeless are often marginalized, but is also a nod to the designers and graphic designers, as well as the layout of the magazine.



L'Itinéraire supports marginalized people excluded from the traditional labour market, as well as those who have experienced homelessness, addiction, or are suffering from mental health issues.

The magazine holds a significant role in the life of Montreal's downtown neighbourhoods. Over the years, approximately 2,500 people have been able to improve their quality of life through writing and selling the street newspaper. Today, 200 peddlers collectively sell 24,000 copies of the magazine each month.

"L'Itinéraire has been fighting this fight for over 25 years. Over the years, it has become the (Ville-Marie) borough's DNA... a true symbol of identity. This mural is a tribute to the resilience of our peddlers, who for 25 years have been at the heart of the borough and the social commitment of its citizens," said Luc Desjardins, director general of L'Itinéraire.

"This mural will hopefully help raise awareness about homelessness issues, humanize the image and encourage goodwill," added Elizabeth-Ann Doyle, co-founder and artistic director of MU.

The group MU also created a mural inside the offices of L'Itinéraire with the help of its peddlers; an initiative that provides access to art for marginalized people and revitalizes their gathering place.