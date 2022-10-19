New pedestrian-cycle bridge to link REM and REV in Kirkland, crossing Hwy 40

The City of Montreal has announced a plan for a new foot and cycle bridge in the West Island linking the planned light-rail line to the express bike lane and large urban park.

On Wednesday, it said it is giving a consultant the mandate to design a 'signature pedestrian-cycle link' that will cross Highway 40 at the planned Kirkland REM station and improve access to the future Grand Parc de l'Ouest.

GHD Consultants Ltd. has been awarded a $4.4 million contract to build the pathway.

This new link is expected to be in place by the time the REM is inaugurated in Kirkland in 2024 and will be part of the REV express bike path planned for the west end of the city. The urban park is slated to open in 2030.







"In the long term, citizens travelling in this sector will have an enviable ecological alternative to the use of a solo car, as well as direct access to the natural spaces of the Great Western Park," said Sophie Mauzerolle, responsible for transportation and mobility for the City of Montreal, in a news release.

It’s part of a promise made by the City of Montreal to the Quebec government in 2018 to improve access to active and public transportation in the West Island.