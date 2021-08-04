New public health measures to be announced in coming days: Quebec premier

As daily case numbers of COVID-19 tick upwards in the province, Quebec Premier Francois Legault said on Wednesday that more public health measures are on the way.

In a Facebook post featuring a screengrab of a Zoom call involving the premier, Public Health Director Horacio Arruda and other public servants, Legault called the increase in cases “worrying.”

“We need to be careful,” he wrote. “We will announce further measures over the next few days.

“It's more important than ever to go get your two doses of vaccines.”

According to data released by the health ministry, 92 per cent of COVID-19 cases in the province between July 1 and 24 were found in unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people.

Just under 74 per cent of the province has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Quebec Institute of Public Health. That number goes up to 84.2 per cent of Quebecers over the age of 12, with 69.1 per cent being considered fully vaccinated.

There are currently 1,263 active COVID-19 cases in the province, of which 58 are hospitalized and 17 are intensive care.

Provincial officials said that, should the situation continue to deteriorate, vaccine passports could be put in place on Sept. 1.

In total, there have been 378,157 cases of COVID-19 in Quebec since the pandemic began, with 11,240 deaths.