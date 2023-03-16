iHeartRadio
New Quebec junior hockey commissioner Mario Cecchini introduced to the public


The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) introduced its new commissioner, Mario Cecchini, at a news conference on Thursday.

Interim commissioner Martin Lavallée will assume the duties until that date.

Meet the league's next commissionner! Don't miss today's press conference, streamed live from our Facebook page and on CHL TV.

— QMJHL (@QMJHL) March 16, 2023

After 37 years in office, Gilles Courteau resigned on March 5, having previously announced that he would end his reign as commissioner in 2024.

The QMJHL has been plagued by allegations of sexual abuse and violent initiation activities.

Today, I contacted Mr. Richard Letourneau, chair of the @LHJMQ Executive Committee, to announce my resignation, effective immediately. After devoting my life to the league, it is time for me to step down and pass the torch. pic.twitter.com/phy73nKdW3

— Gilles Courteau (@gcourteauhockey) March 5, 2023

In a statement shared on his Twitter account, Courteau said that the "recent events have taken on such a magnitude that members of the family are being tested."

QMJHL membership office president Richard Letourneau said that at the end of the hiring process, which was accelerated because of Courteau's departure, Cecchini was the unanimous candidate.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 16, 2023.

