New register for funeral arrangements created to avoid double-invoicing in Quebec

A register for funeral prearrangements will be opened in January to make the process easier for grieving families, by correcting an issue that has lead to duplicate payments for serivces. 

Quebec Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette, who’s responsible for the the province’s consumers’ rights office, said a draft regulation to this effect has just been published in the government’s Gazette officielle.

Some families were unaware their deceased loved ones had made arrangements for themselves and covered the costs while they were still alive, so they were footing a bill that had already been paid.

The justice department said a specialized firm concluded that about five per cent of pre-arrangement contracts were the subject of double-invoicing, totalling $7.4 million dollars.

Under the established rules, it will be up to the funeral home to verify whether the deceased had made prior arrangements. They will then inform the family, if applicable.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2020.  

