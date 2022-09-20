iHeartRadio
New service for Quebecers without family doctors added to Info-Santé 811 line

Source: Pexels

A new service for people who do not have a family doctor was added to the Info-Santé 811 line Monday, according to the Quebec Health Ministry.

Now, anyone dialling 811 will have access to three services: Info-Santé (option 1), Info-Social (option 2) and the Guichet d'accès à la première ligne (option 3).

The GAP, which was rolled out earlier this year, is "a single point of entry for patients without a family doctor" and includes a digital version.

Patients are asked to complete a questionnaire before being directed to the appropriate resources.

The website does not offer appointment scheduling and suggests, depending on the case, calling 811, consulting a pharmacist or other services.

The ministry notes Quebecers can use the digital application to get information on prescription refills, forms, family planning, mental health aid, blood and sexually transmitted infection (STI) tests, vaccinations and find out the symptoms of the flu, common cold, COVID-19 and gastroenteritis.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 20, 2022.

