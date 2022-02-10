New shops bring new attitude to Montreal's struggling St-Denis Street

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante toured a new shop on St-Denis Thursday, one of several that are bringing a new attitude to the struggling street.

It was once considered among the city's trendiest, but in recent years, St. Denis has seen more than its fair share of closures, now with one in five storefronts sitting empty.

But there’s new hope, said Alex Mondry, owner of Floh Market.

“We like the fact that there's young people in the neighborhood, there's a metro nearby, there's potential so we like the street,” said Mondry.

Last spring, the city announced its latest revitalization plan for St-Denis, using $1.2 million to buy new street furniture, lighting, outdoor art and promotion to help attract more visitors.

Even though they've so far only spent part of the money, business seems to be improving. Quite a few shops exceeded expectations during the pandemic, said Kriss Naveteur, head of the merchants association.

“We thought the pandemic would affect the street much worse, but instead, we seem to be attracting a younger clientele, including a lot of teenagers,” said Naveteur.

A recent study, Plante said, found pedestrian traffic last year was 65 per cent higher than the year before.

Though unlike a decade ago, many store owners told CTV News there aren't as many people coming from the suburbs

“What I like about St-Denis is it is both -- yes a destination street, but also a local business street for people living around – and I think that’s what people want to have,” she said. “It’s not an easy one, there’s still work to be done, but we definitely want to have the older businesses stay in Montreal, for sure.”

The vacancy rate is dropping, from 25 per cent a year ago, to 20 per cent today.







Some say that's because the street has become a relative bargain.

“I'd say that landlords here are willing to negotiate just because of the reputation of the street and because there are a lot of empty locals,” Mondry said.

After years of challenges, though, merchants like David Leal of Boutique RE-UP are optimistic.

“It's getting better than last year. I think everyone is just excited to go outside again and enjoy shopping and everything,” he said. “So it's doing good.”