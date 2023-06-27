iHeartRadio
17°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

New social housing project opens for Montreal women experiencing homelessness


image.jpg

A new social housing project in Montreal for women experiencing homelessness is seeing the light of day.

A building in the Ville-Marie borough used to be an inn, but now it's being turned into a social housing project by Chez Doris to help women get back on their feet.

"It will alleviate the pressure of our emergency shelter as well and will remove 20 women out of homelessness," said Marina Boulos-Winton, executive director of Chez Doris.

Located on Saint-Andre Street, the Bash Shetty Residence will provide 20 fully furnished bedrooms, brand-new bathrooms, kitchens, and even an outdoor patio area, all.. at the cost of 25 per cent of their revenues.

"It's a lot more affordable than any private apartment," said Frederique Potvin, the team lead at the Shetty Residence.

Potvin will help support the team of caseworkers who will help these women with daily life skills, outings and money management.

"Women will deposit their cheques, will pay their rents with those cheques. Any utilities like phone bills and then groceries, they will need to know how to make meals for themselves," said Boulos-Winton.

Although the women can stay as long as they want, the goal is to reintegrate them back into society, all while providing them the stability they need.

"I would say that half of the women who use our services are not so autonomous.. don't have the network to help or revenue," said Boulos-Winton.

The project, which cost more than $6.4 million, is partially being paid for by the city, the province, and by private donors, which she says could never have happened without these partnerships.

"The money for operating expenses are not sufficient to have around-the-clock services. The less autonomous people are, the more services you need to provide," said the executive director.

"We've never managed a residence in the past, so it's new for us big leap of faith." 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*