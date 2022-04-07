New strike threatens Montreal, Laval daycares

A threat of strike action is once again looming over several daycares in the Montreal and Laval regions.

There are 83 Centres de la petite enfance (CPEs), or 115 facilities, that could be affected by the strike.

Although there was an agreement on the renewal of the collective agreements for all of Quebec last December, the negotiations are not complete for all, since the employer association concerned was not sitting at the national negotiating table at that time. It, therefore, wants to negotiate its own collective agreement, including regional clauses.

Given the impossibility of reaching an agreement since then, the Syndicat des travailleuses des CPE de Montréal et Laval is threatening to go on strike again. The union, which is part of the CSN-affiliated Fédération de la santé et des services sociaux, will consult its members on the matter at general meetings next week.

In an interview on Thursday, the vice-president of negotiations, Nathalie Fontaine, warned that the union would recommend a strike to its members. She does not know at this time whether the mandate sought will be for an indefinite strike or for strike days to be held at the appropriate time.

"It is clear that we will exercise means that will beprobably the strike. Is it going to be a bank [of strike days]? We can come up with a recommendation, but the floor can also make amendments to our recommendation," Fontaine said.

"We heard a lot about their determination, on March 16, to go on strike [unlimited general strike]. Will that be the decision next week? I can't tell you. But for sure there will be pressure tactics and it won't be just wearing a sticker or showing a leaflet, but it will include strike days," she warned.

There is a glimmer of hope: the parties met again in conciliation on Thursday.

The National Child Care Employers Association had not commented before this story was published.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 7, 2022.