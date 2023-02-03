iHeartRadio
-26°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

New work to begin Monday at the Highway 15/440 interchange in Laval


In 2019, a terrible pile-up occurred at the interchange of Highways 15 and 440 in Laval. A truck crashed into several vehicles on Highway 440, killing four people and injuring several others. CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Construction of the new overhead ramp from Highway 440 westbound to Highway 15 northbound in Laval will begin next Monday and will take three years.

The ramp repair is part of the second phase of the project to make the interchange safer and improve mobility. A redevelopment of the exit leading from Highway 440 westbound to Industriel Boulevard is also planned.

The first phase consisted of adding an entrance leading from the service roads of the Laurentian Autoroute (Highway 15 north) to Highway 15, south of Highway 440. This new entrance has been in service since last September.

It was in this sector that a terrible pile-up occurred in the summer of 2019. A truck collided with several vehicles on Highway 440, killing four people and injuring several others.

Approximately 305,000 vehicles travel through the Highway 440 and 15 interchange each day, making it one of the busiest interchanges in Quebec.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 3, 2023.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*