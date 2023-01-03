Nez Rouge: More than 20,000 safe rides in Quebec this season

The results of Operation Nez Rouge show that more than 26,400 rides were given across Canada during the recent campaign, including more than 20,750 in Quebec.

Operation Nez Rouge took place in 74 communities across Canada from Nov. 25 to Dec. 31. This year, more than 22,900 volunteers took part, including more than 18,500 in Quebec, where the service began in 1984.

All donations raised during the campaign are redistributed to local youth and amateur sport organizations.

This year, comedian Mathieu Dufour served as Quebec spokesperson.

Operation Nez Rouge allows impaired drivers to be driven home with their cars during the holiday season thanks to volunteers.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 3, 2023