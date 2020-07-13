NHL announces 30 positive COVID tests in Phase 2, 13 more outside league protocol

The NHL says 30 players tested positive for COVID-19 in testing during Phase 2 of the league's return-to-play plan, with another 13 testing positive outside of the league's protocol.

The league said in a statement Monday that over 600 players reported to their club's training facilities for Phase 2 -- which began June 8 and allowed players to train in small groups at their teams' facilities -- and 4,934 COVID-19 tests were administered to that group.

Phase 3 of the plan, the opening of training camps, started Monday.

The NHL said players who tested positive were or are currently self-isolated and following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Health Canada protocols.

Information on the identity of the players or their teams is not being provided by the league.

The league suspended its season March 12 due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The NHL is scheduled to resume play Aug. 1 in Edmonton and Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2020.