iHeartRadio
24°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

NHL announces no positive COVID-19 tests over final week of Phase 3

Vancouver Canucks players skate during the NHL hockey team's training camp in Vancouver, on Saturday, July 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The NHL is reporting that no player tested positive for COVID-19 over the final week of training camps.

The league said in a release Monday that 4,256 tests were administered to more than 800 players during the seven-day period from July 18-25

The NHL had announced two positive cases from July 13, when Phase 3 of the league's return-to-play plan commenced with the start of training camps, through July 17. The league said it administered 6,874 total tests during Phase 3.

All 24 teams entered the secure zones in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto on Sunday to start Phase 4 of the plan.

Each team will play on one exhibition game between Tuesday and Thursday before the best-of-five playoff qualifying series start Saturday.

The NHL suspended its season March 12 due to the spread of the global pandemic.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2020.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b

Latest Audio

Typo or error
Typo or error