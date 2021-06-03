NHL calls Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele in for hearing after hit on Evans

Mark Scheifele faces a hearing today after the Jets forward's crushing hit on Jake Evans of the Canadiens Wednesday night.

Because it is not an in-person hearing, the NHL's Department of Player Safety says in its regulations that the maximum suspension is five games.

LISTEN ON TSN 690 RADIO: Marc Denis: Scheifele knew what he was doing

Scheifele was assessed a major for charging and a game misconduct. The Montreal player had just come around the empty net and scored with 57 seconds left in the Canadiens' 5-3 road win in Game 1 of the North Division final.

Evans, a 25-year-old from Toronto, flew to the ice banging his head, and was carried off on a stretcher.

Montreal interim head coach Dominique Ducharme called the hit "vicious" and "useless."

In 2018, Evans was hit during a rookie showcase game, taken off the ice on a stretcher to hospital, and put in concussion protocol.



Dominique Ducharme confirms that Jake Evans is doing better, and was not hospitalized following an evaluation by team doctors. He will be out for an undetermined period of time.





- This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2021.