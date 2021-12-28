NHL postpones five Montreal Canadiens home games

The NHL has postponed five home games for the Montreal Canadiens due to measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Canadiens' next game at the Bell Center is now scheduled for Jan. 15, against the New Jersey Devils.

The decision was made because of restrictions on the number of eligible spectators at the Bell Centre. The Canadiens' last home game was played without fans in the stands on Dec. 16 against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Home games for the Ottawa Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs and Winnipeg Jets scheduled for the coming weeks have also been postponed for similar reasons.

A Canadiens spokesperson told The Canadian Press that away games may be added during the now-vacant schedule.

The Habs began a three-game trip to Florida, North Carolina, and Arizona on Tuesday night. The team was set to return to Montreal for a series of five home games against the Washington Capitals on Jan. 4, the Maple Leafs on Jan. 6, the Buffalo Sabers on Jan. 8, the Columbus Blue Jackets on Jan. 10, and at the Boston Bruins on Jan. 12. Those five games have been postponed.

Instead, the team will visit the Bruins on Jan. 12 and face the Blackhawks in Chicago the following day.

After the Jan. 15 game at the Bell Center against the Devils, the Canadiens will play their next five games in Phoenix, Dallas, Las Vegas, Denver and St. Paul, respectively against the Coyotes, Stars, Golden Knights, Avalanche and the Wild.

After that, the team's next home game is scheduled for Jan. 27, against the Anaheim Ducks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 28, 2021.