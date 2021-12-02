Nichushkin helps Avalanche bounce back with 4-1 win over Canadiens

Valeri Nichushkin scored and added an assist as the Colorado Avalanche earned a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.

Cale Makar had the eventual winner late in the second period as Colorado bounced back from a lopsided 8-3 loss in Toronto on Wednesday.

Andre Burkovsky also scored and Gabriel Landeskog put the puck into an empty net. Nazem Kadri had an assist for his 11th point in as many games.

Goalie Jonas Johansson made 19 saves for the win.

Ben Chiarot had the lone goal for Montreal. With the loss, the Habs have entered their sixth losing streak of the 2021-22 season.

Goaltender Jake Allen blocked 30 of the 33 shots sent his way.

Colorado opened the score with a short-handed goal in the second period. Loan O'Connor passed to a wide open Nichushkin in front of the net

Chiarot levelled the score for Montreal with his fifth goal of the season. His slap shot from the point deflected off an Avalanche player and ringed off the post before beating Johansson.

The Avs regained the lead late in the second when Makar deflected Samuel Girard's shot from the blue line. Makar picked up his 10th goal of the season.

Burakovsky gave Colorado a 3-1 advantage in the third period by tapping in a loose puck in front of the net.

A fan, seemingly frustrated by the Canadiens' recent poor play, threw their Habs jersey on the ice during the third period.

Landeskog added the empty-netter with 2:49 left in the third period, adding some insurance to the Avalanche win.

