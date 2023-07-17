iHeartRadio
28°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Nicolas Cage to skip Fantasia Festival in Montreal due to SAG-ACTRA strike


Nicolas Cage attends the premiere of "Butcher's Crossing," on Day 2 of the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Toronto. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

A Montreal film festival says Nicolas Cage will no longer make an appearance due to the Hollywoodactors' strike.

Cage had been set to receive the career achievement award at the Fantasia International Film Festival, which celebrates genre cinema such as horror and science fiction.

Cage's latest film, "Sympathy for the Devil," is to premiere at the festival on Saturday, but he will no longer be in attendance.

The performers union SAG-AFTRA began a strike last Friday, and its rules prohibit members from promoting studio films.

In a notice on its website, Fantasia says it will provide regular updates about other SAG members who had planned to attend.

The festival, which runs from July 20 to Aug. 9, says it supports the actors, as well as the striking Writers Guild of America, and hopes the unions get a fair deal soon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2023.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*