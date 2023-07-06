iHeartRadio
Nicolas Cage to win career achievement award at Montreal's Fantasia film fest


Nicholas Cage speaks about his film "Joe" at SXSW in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/The Daily Texan, Chelsea Purgahn)

Nicolas Cage will receive a major career achievement award at Montreal’s upcoming Fantasia film festival to celebrate his 40-plus years on the screen and countless memorable characters.

“Fantasia is honoured to present this year's Cheval Noir Career Achievement Award to this remarkable performer,” wrote the festival in a news release, calling Cage “responsible for bringing life to some of the most fascinating people.”

It also said Cage’s filmography includes “some of the most extraordinary films ever made.”

Cage will receive the award at the July 28 world premier of his latest film "Sympathy for the Devil," directed by Yuval Adler.

The film followed a undesirable road trip after an expectant father, played by Joel Kinnaman, has his vehicle hijacked by a maniacal passenger, Cage. He instructs him to drive to an unknown destination at gunpoint. 

