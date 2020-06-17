Nine arrested for dealing drugs in Monteregie and the Eastern Townships

Nine people were arrested during a recent operation by police in the Eastern Townships for distributing cocaine and methamphetamine in the Granby, Cowansville, Bedford, Farnham, Lac-Brome and Waterloo areas.

Seven men and two women aged between 28 and 62, who police say are linked to biker gangs, were arrested between June 8 and June 15. They have already appeared in court and will return at a later date to face various charges.

Police specified that the arrests are the result of five searches carried out in March, and a sixth on June 11. Drugs, weapons, vehicles and cash were seized.

The investigation was was launched in June of 2019 as a result of information provided by the public.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2020.