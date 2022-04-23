Nine men arrested in Montreal for luring minors for sexual services

A specialized police squad that investigates pimping arrested nine suspects this week on the Island of Montreal.

The Pimping Enforcement Squad (l’Escouade intégrée de lutte contre le proxénétisme or EILP) arrested men between the ages of 21 and 43 who will appear in court on charges of luring a minor to obtain sexual services for profit and/or obtaining sexual services for money from a minor.

An Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson said there was no further information on the file to release to the public except that the suspects were released on a promise to appear in court.

The SQ said the suspects' names will be made public once charges are laid.

The squad is made up of Montreal (SPVM), Quebec City (SPVQ), Laval (SPL), Longueuil (SPAL), Gatineau (SPVG), RCMP and SQ officers.