Nine-month sentence for co-accused in beating of off-duty Montreal cops

MONTREAL -- A judge has handed down a nine-month sentence to one of the accused in the beating of two off-duty Montreal police officer in August 2019 near Émilie-Gamelin Park.

Mélina Geoffroy, 20, turned herself in shortly afterwards and pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm, admitting she kicked one of the officers in the head three times as he was lying on the ground while she was filming the incident with her cellphone.

The two officers were on vacation and walking on Ste Catherine St. near Berri when they were spotted and recognized by a group of youths, sparking the attack.

The officer in Geoffroy's case suffered a concussion and a swollen nose and also had to get stitches. He had to be off work for a few months.

The judge said it was a gratuitous act of violence and that it was not only an attack on two people, but an attack on police officers and the justice system itself.

The crown and the defence had previously announced a common suggestion of a suspended sentence and community work.

Now their joint recommendation, accepted by the judge, called for nine months in jail plus two years probation. Geoffroy was already on probation at the time in an unrelated case.

Geoffroy's lawyer, Claude Berlinguette, told the judge that her client had drug addiction and mental health issues but the judge said that the latter would not be considered as a mitigating factor.

Five others, including two minors, had been arrested and charged in connection with the attack but charges were dropped in one case while another pleaded guilty to a reduced charge.