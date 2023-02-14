iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Nine more Quebecers die from COVID-19; modest decline in hospitalizations


image.jpg

Nine more Quebecers have died as a result of COVID-19, according to the latest government report.

Of these new deaths, only one occurred in the last 24 hours. Seven occurred two to seven days ago and one occurred more than seven days ago.

Since the start of the pandemic, 18,030 people have died from the disease.

Hospital admissions remained relatively stable, with a modest decrease in general and an increase in intensive care.

With 16 fewer hospitalizations in Tuesday's tally, 1,311 patients with the disease were in hospital, including 411 who were receiving care specifically for COVID-19.

A total of 35 people were in an intensive care unit as of Tuesday, an increase of five. Of these, 20 were being treated for the disease.

In addition, nearly 2,000 health workers were on standby due to the disease.

Authorities have also recorded 580 new cases of the disease in the province, a number that is likely to be underestimated due to limited access to testing centres. Quebecers also reported 56 positive rapid tests.

As for vaccination, 770 doses of vaccine have been administered.
 

#COVID19 - En date du 13 février, voici la situation au Québec: https://t.co/TG8KBlln4B pic.twitter.com/m668Bb0uHY

— Santé Québec (@sante_qc) February 14, 2023



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 1, 2023

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*