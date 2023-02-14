Nine more Quebecers die from COVID-19; modest decline in hospitalizations

Nine more Quebecers have died as a result of COVID-19, according to the latest government report.

Of these new deaths, only one occurred in the last 24 hours. Seven occurred two to seven days ago and one occurred more than seven days ago.

Since the start of the pandemic, 18,030 people have died from the disease.

Hospital admissions remained relatively stable, with a modest decrease in general and an increase in intensive care.

With 16 fewer hospitalizations in Tuesday's tally, 1,311 patients with the disease were in hospital, including 411 who were receiving care specifically for COVID-19.

A total of 35 people were in an intensive care unit as of Tuesday, an increase of five. Of these, 20 were being treated for the disease.

In addition, nearly 2,000 health workers were on standby due to the disease.

Authorities have also recorded 580 new cases of the disease in the province, a number that is likely to be underestimated due to limited access to testing centres. Quebecers also reported 56 positive rapid tests.

As for vaccination, 770 doses of vaccine have been administered.



#COVID19 - En date du 13 février, voici la situation au Québec: https://t.co/TG8KBlln4B pic.twitter.com/m668Bb0uHY





- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 1, 2023