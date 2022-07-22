No arrests after man injured in Ahuntsic-Cartierville shooting

A 25-year-old man is in hospital after a shooting in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough Thursday night.

According to Montreal police (SPVM), the incident happened at 11:20 p.m. at Place de la Colombière, a residential area near Olivier-Maurault Avenue.

Police say the suspect approached the victim on foot and opened fire in his direction before fleeing.

The victim was transported to hospital, and officers do not fear for his life.

A security perimeter was set up to allow investigators and the canine unit to canvass the scene.

"Officers will be going door-to-door to speak to witnesses," said Jean-Pierre Brabant, a spokesperson with Montreal police, noting several shell casings were found.

There have been no arrests.

The victim is not known to police.